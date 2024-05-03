Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $99.71

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$99.71 and traded as low as C$98.53. Onex shares last traded at C$99.42, with a volume of 45,198 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

