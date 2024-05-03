Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 37.1% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

