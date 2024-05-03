Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:OVID)

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.76% and a negative net margin of 13,351.53%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OVID opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Insider Activity at Ovid Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 18,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,133.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

