Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.89

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.89 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10). Oxford BioDynamics shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.10), with a volume of 528,639 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -115.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.48.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
