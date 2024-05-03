Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,932,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 250,210 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,379,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

