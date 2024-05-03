Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 103.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Patrick Industries by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $910,289.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $123.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.