Paul Keith Morben Sells 310 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in OSI Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OSI Systems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 203.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

