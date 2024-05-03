Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Paychex by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.39. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

