PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $68.00 at TD Cowen

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.