PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

