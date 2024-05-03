PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.96, but opened at $59.48. PC Connection shares last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 9,686 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PC Connection by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

