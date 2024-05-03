Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $46.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 192.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

