Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PINS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.96, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinterest by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

