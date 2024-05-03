Piper Sandler Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $68.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Axos Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

