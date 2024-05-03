PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Account Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $207,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

