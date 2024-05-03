Planet Fitness, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PLNT)

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

PLNT opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

