Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $559.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 559 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 536 ($6.73), with a volume of 172949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 541 ($6.80).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 472.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,531.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.56), for a total value of £30,061.98 ($37,761.56). Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Capital

