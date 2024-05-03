Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.24

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $5.06. Porsche Automobil shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 381,472 shares traded.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POAHY

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

About Porsche Automobil

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.