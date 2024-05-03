Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $54.87

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.87, but opened at $57.71. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 8,353 shares traded.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 409.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

