ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.