Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 90.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prudential Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Prudential

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 728.60 ($9.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 751.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 819.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,486.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 684.73 ($8.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,215.50 ($15.27).

In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($543,255.31). 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

