Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 90.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($543,255.31). 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
