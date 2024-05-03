PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $187.00. The stock had previously closed at $174.96, but opened at $166.61. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PTC shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 332,354 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

