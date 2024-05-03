Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OXY)

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

NYSE OXY opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 271,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

