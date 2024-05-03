Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

OMGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.99. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,147.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

