Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Decreased by Analyst

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:AWK opened at $125.98 on Thursday. American Water Works has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

