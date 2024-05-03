Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Reduced by Analyst

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.90.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.83.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $8,894,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

