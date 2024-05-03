Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Water Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Water Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Global Water Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Global Water Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

GWRS opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $308.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 202,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

