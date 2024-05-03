Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Lifted by DA Davidson

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,700,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

