Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Q2 traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 126739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,769,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,702 shares of company stock worth $13,014,042. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

