Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.89, but opened at $101.93. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Qorvo shares last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 1,187,827 shares trading hands.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

