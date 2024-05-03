Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$0.43

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.43 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.77.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
