Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Radian Group worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 204,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,918,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.9 %

RDN stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

