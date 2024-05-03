RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after acquiring an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,967,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,791,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 460,858 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

