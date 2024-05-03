RediShred Capital Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.
