Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.79. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 656,266 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $836.19 million, a P/E ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

