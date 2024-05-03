Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UGE International Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

Get UGE International alerts:

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGE International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UGE stock opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. UGE International has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market cap of C$18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

