Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ArriVent BioPharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

AVBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

