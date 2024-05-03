Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFC. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$240.11.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$228.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$223.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$212.42.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.24%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

