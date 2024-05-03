Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.