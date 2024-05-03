Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northland Power Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.79.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.76.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

