Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $88.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

