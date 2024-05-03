Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 329 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of PNM Resources worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 796,077 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 82.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 575,012 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 73.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 536,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,253,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

