Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 97 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,127.5% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.43.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $373.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.98. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.33 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

