Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 271,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 49,988 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

CG stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

