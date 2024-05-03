Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,140 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 405,860 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of Tripadvisor worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $19,626,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $16,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $26.55 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 442.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

