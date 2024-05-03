Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,492 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Light & Wonder worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LNW opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNW

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.