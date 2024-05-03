Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228,508 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7,151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on THC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

