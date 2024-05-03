Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.40 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of KBR worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in KBR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 212.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 687.1% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

