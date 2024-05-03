Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.34 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE:WMB opened at $38.54 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

