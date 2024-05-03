Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.69 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Paylocity worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 115.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $149.60 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average is $163.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.